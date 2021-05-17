Do something good for your heart. While I was living in Farmington, New Mexico, a city of 40,000, and working for the Indian Health Service for the Navajo, I fortunately learned about the benefits to the heart from Welch's purple grape juice.
Because of my interest in preventive medicine, I decided to learn more. So I accessed PubMed. This is a free resource of the National Library of Medicine. It contains more than 32 million citations and abstracts of biomedical literature.
In 2006, the American Society for Nutrition produced a 100-page document telling how 1,113 food samples were obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and were analyzed for their antioxidant content. On page 112 of this important document, Welch’s grape level was high, at 4.089.
From 1979 to 2021, there have been 30 articles listed in PubMed telling the benefits of purple grape juice. I was able to see a brief explanation of each one. The articles come from several countries and look at different aspects of the action of purple grape juice. There is more than one listing of the benefits of Welch’s purple grape.
I use it and recommend it.
Donald E.Casebolt, MD
Walla Walla