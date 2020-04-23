Blanket restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 don’t consider differences around Washington state. The majority of cases and deaths are on the eastern edge of Puget Sound — far different from most of the rest of the state.
What criteria was used by the governor when shutting down counties such as Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Whitman, Columbia, Garfield and Asotin to name a few in Eastern Washington? The same question applies to several Western Washington counties such as Pacific, Wahkiakum and Skamania.
While a few counties have been hard hit others, less populated, have had fewer than one or two dozen COVID-19 cases and many have had no deaths.
Why are all painted with the same brush as King, Snohomish and Pierce counties? While a church in Seattle may not be able to meet outside and maintain social distancing, Starbuck likely could.
The only plan seen to return to normal so far has come from Republican legislators. Where are the governor’s recovery plans? What are the criteria? Is there a matrix to apply?
Without a publicized plan in place frustration will likely increase with Puget Sound restrictions being applied statewide.
Health is important, but so are the economic and social impacts.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg