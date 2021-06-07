A recent letter to the editor applauded “those unafraid to bring truth to the Perspective pages.”
While the letter correctly stated that the majority of Walla Walla County residents voted for Donald Trump in 2020, it falsely stated that the majority of the city of Walla Walla residents voted for him as well.
The fact is that city of Walla Walla residents in 2020 voted overwhelmingly for the current president, Democrat Joe Biden. By percentage, Biden received 53% to Trump’s 43% with the remaining 4% cast mostly for the Libertarian candidate.
In 2016, the majority of city of Walla Walla residents also voted for the Democratic candidate for president. (Source: Walla Walla County Auditor Archived Elections web page)
This newspaper's policy to edit or not publish certain letters due to factual error is a good one. Implementing that policy consistently would be even better. The factual reporting of election results is critical for everyone dedicated to living in a free and democratic society.
Barlow Corkrum
Walla Walla