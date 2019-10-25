The nurses of Providence St. Mary Medical Center have a huge decision to make today. We write this letter asking for your support.
We vote whether or not to authorize a strike against Providence St. Joseph. This potential strike would be to protect the benefits we currently have under our contract with Providence St. Joseph, the parent company of Providence St. Mary.
We don’t want to strike. A strike affects us as much as it affects our community. We do not want to leave you, our community members, in this position yet Providence refuses to negotiate with us. Seven other Providence hospitals are also voting this week whether or not to authorize this same strike.
We are not making outlandish requests. We are asking for very similar provisions to our previous contract. Providence has taken a stand to reduce our paid time off by 60 or more hours per year and greatly reduce our earned sick time. I personally stand to lose 72 hours of PTO this coming year if we accept this contract.
We depend on this PTO to keep serving you. Being a nurse is stressful at the best of times. Burnout among health-care professionals is at an all time high, the latest numbers showing 35-54% of healthcare workers are currently feeling symptoms of burnout.
Between the increase of low census hours that Providence wants to hold us to and the reduction of PTO hours, very few of us would have enough time left to take vacations, something vital to help with our wellbeing and to continue to provide quality and safe care to our community.
We live in this community. Our children attend school here, we have roots here and we strive to serve our community to the best of our ability.
We cannot take this stand alone. We sincerely hope you will take this stand with us.
Leikin Patrick
College Place