After weeks of everyone getting accustomed to “Stay Home-Stay Safe” I just want to take a minute to recognize and acknowledge our professional team of dispatchers at Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications (or as we call it, WESCOM) — our local 9-1-1 center.
I know many in our community and elsewhere have been stressed out because they are more or less confined to being at home, but the folks staffing 9-1-1 centers don’t have that luxury or opportunity to spend any extra time with their families.
Our team joins ranks with all service employees, including health care professionals, postal workers, truck drivers, grocery store workers, law enforcement, fire fighters and EMS professionals. Dispatchers are in that special group of “essential” employees that work under all circumstances and conditions to make sure that when your world starts to fall apart, someone is here to answer your call, to be with you and guide you through your emergency and to send you the help you need when you need it.
I am continually amazed at the levels of dedication, empathy and professionalism demonstrated by our 9-1-1 telecommunicators and their untiring efforts to care for not only our citizens, but all of the first responders who serve us in the law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services professions.
This week our nation will recognize National Telecommunicator’s Week in honor of public safety dispatchers throughout our nation. Normally, we would invite people to visit our center and celebrate this special week with us, but this year, with the COVID-19 Virus, our 9-1-1 center is closed to all but on-duty staff.
Please take a moment, though, to join me in recognizing the special work these professionals do every day in making our community a safer place for everyone.
Steven R. Ruley
Manager
Suport Services Division
Public Safety Communications
Walla Walla Police Department