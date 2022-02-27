Friends and neighbors, I write with a heart full of love, pain, regret and hope. I write in response to efforts to restrict access to books because they contain characters or depictions of the LGBTQIA+ community.
We are all on a journey and may be uncomfortable with what seems "strange" to us. Strange will not go away simply because we refuse to acknowledge it. God has made each and every one of us in their image, and I trust in the divine blessing bestowed on all of God’s creation. The spark of the divine is within each one of us, regardless of who we are and who we love. LGBTQIA+ people, especially youth, have experienced great harm at the hands of the church. As a pastor, I own and confess this harm, and I seek to provide space for God’s healing love to take shape.
To those in the LGBTQIA+ community: Know without a doubt that God loves you just as you are. My prayer for you is that you would feel God’s unconditional love and experience the liberation to be who God intends you to be.
Paul Mitchell
Walla Walla