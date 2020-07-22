Last Friday I did something I have never done before. Something that my mother often told me that she hoped I’d never do.
I am a now a mother and a grandmother. I’ve gone many years and never once crossed that line. Since my mother has long since left this life, I think that she would be proud of me for not keeping that word.
You see, I joined a line of about 50 to 75 cars as part of a group of people lined up to receive food from the Blue Mountain Action Council food distribution center.
At first, I felt uncomfortable and was grateful for my COVID-19 mask and a pair of sunglasses! Perhaps this was what my mother wanted to spare me …. the humiliation of having to ask for a "handout." As the long line of cars crept along, I stole a few glances at folks in the other cars, surprised to see that these folks were not the "down and out" I was expecting.
Many drove a better car than mine. Some cars contained a laughing family of two to six people. And …. everyone was patient, respectful of the wait time and waving to others in line, obviously friends or family!
At the entry to the food center, I was warmly greeted by members of the National Guard, a group of young, jovial, healthy looking people … black, brown, white, male and female, happy to place a large box and bags of fruits and veggies in the back of my car. A smiling masked woman politely asked my name and address and… I was on my way.
About a block away, I pulled over and wept. You see, I did not really need to go through this food line. I was there because my best friend works at the Senior Center and knows firsthand how much help is needed by these charitable agencies during this stressful time.
She knows of my concern for the homeless, the needy and those just needing a temporary hand up. “Come see this,” she said.
Once home, I was again delighted to see the content of the boxes. Fresh veggies, fruit, meat (we’re vegetarians but it has been shared) salad makings, etc. I was so proud of my town, Walla Walla. They take care of their own and do so with joy.
If you have a need, BMAC is the place to go. If you want to help meet a need, add BMAC to your list. Oh, and maybe Senior Center too!
Joyce Klassen
Walla Walla