I am writing to have a voice with this fight we are in. It makes my heart proud of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers that she is joining in the fight we are in politically.
Do you know what is at stake if we don’t have Donald Trump as president? Do you want to live like the Russians, Cubans or Venezuelans? Do you want to pay taxes to Joe Biden so he can line his pockets or that of his family with your hard earned money? How do you like the control we all feeling with businesses closed, unable to attend church? I don’t like this.
I don’t want Biden to tax me so I can’t live. I pray you open your eyes and see the truth.
Jeanne Ziska
College Place