In light of the recent “Walk for Life” and community response, I felt compelled to research within the Catechism of the Catholic Church what fully composes the teachings of the Fifth Commandment.
The Fifth Commandment, “You shall not kill,” encompasses respect for human life, respect for the dignity of persons and safeguarding peace. The march for life held this weekend is an act of direct support for the respect for human life and thus upholds the practice of the Fifth Commandment.
However, when moving into the respect for the dignity of human persons with an added focus on the current COVID-19 recommended practices, the practice of the Fifth Commandment falters. In section 2292, the Catechism states that “Scientific, medical, or psychological experiments on human individuals or groups can contribute to healing the sick and the advancement of public health.” It follows with “Science and technology are precious resources when placed at the service of man and promote his integral development for the benefit of all (2293).”
Additionally, the Catechism states that “The Fifth Commandment forbids doing anything with the intention of indirectly bringing about a person’s death. The moral law prohibits exposing someone to mortal danger without a grace reason, as well as refusing assistance to a person in danger (2269).”
At this point in the pandemic, there is no room to continue denying the abounding scientific evidence that proper mask wearing prevents the spread of COVID-19. Denying research published by reputable sources refutes section 2293’s claim that science and technology are precious resources and promote integral development for the benefit of all.
Refusing to wear a mask based upon political beliefs or the fact that it is a minor discomfort acts in contradiction to section 2269, as mask wearing has been repeatedly proven to act as a means of preventing the spread of a mortally dangerous virus.
If you find yourself devoted to supporting the sanctity of the lives of the unborn but do not feel compelled to wear a mask in the grocery store, in your parish, on a busy sidewalk or at your local march for life, I urge you to reflect on the full teachings of the Catholic Church regarding upholding the Fifth Commandment.
I urge you to question your reasons for not participating in mask wearing and decipher whether these reasons are formed in a grace that permits the possibility of exposing someone to mortal danger.
The Fifth Commandment is more than supporting the lives of the unborn. Acting in a way that deliberately defies the “Respect for Dignity of Persons” places a Walk for Life on shaky grounds.
Anna Ruthven, R.N.
Walla Walla