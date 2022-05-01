It is natural for our youth to be curious. But although curiosity can be a virtue, it can also be a vice.
Curiosity is a virtue when the focus is on the true, the good, the beautiful and the holy. But curiosity is a vice when we became too enamored with lies, the demonic and the depraved.
Good parents understand this. Hence, they surround their children with good ideas and books to satisfy their child’s natural curiosity. At the same time, they limit the depraved and work to protect the innocence of childhood. The same is true with good schools.
An important aspect of protecting innocence is to guide children at age-appropriate stages to understandings of who they are — which includes sexuality. A mature moral compass must be developed to guide our passions.
The current attempts to over-sexualize our children fosters a depraved curiosity. We cannot buy the deception that protecting innocence is a form of discrimination. In fact — it is love in action. Good parents and good schools must remain diligent.
Greg Fazzari,
Walla Walla