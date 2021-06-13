I grew up camping, hunting, fishing and trap shooting with my father. These days, the media blames guns for violence in cities. Fox News, USA Today and others report that Democratic cities saw violence go up after decriminalizing many types of crime to release many violent offenders, and also defunding the police.
The National Instant Criminal Background Check System shows gun sales in 2020 were the ninth highest in Washington, most from first-time gun owners, minorities and women. Sales are highest in cities where police departments have been defunded and where violent crime rates are now astronomical.
Our Founding Fathers gave us the Second Amendment to protect ourselves, our families and our way of life. It was a purposeful, insightful guard against a government becoming too large and taking away our God-given liberties. Recently, our civil rights have already been disregarded with mandated lock-downs, masks and, in some universities, vaccines.
The Second Amendment guarantees all other amendments. You cannot have a free country without the millions of armed, brave veterans who fought for it. Why should we limit and devalue our Second Amendment?
I challenge those who love freedom to support our County Commissioners and fight against the infringement of our beloved Second Amendment.
Dana Carter
Walla Walla