No sooner did the 2018 elections reveal the extent of Democratic control over the House of Representatives than the Republican Party unveiled their plans, as reported in the Union Bulletin, to reduce the influence of the Democrats.
Republicans are planning a convention to rewrite the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They believe the “deep state” and the “biased media,” along with socialist minded liberals, have destroyed conservative rights.
Republicans believe some Americans already have too many rights.
To protect their control of the Senate, they want each state government to decide who represents their state rather than allow people to vote. This statement means abolition of the 17th Amendment.
Republicans want to replace our representative democracy.
No matter how many representatives each state sends to Congress, they would only have one vote each in the Constitution they are writing. They also want the authority of the President to only center on the military. Congress and the media would not be allowed to interfere with foreign actions as they do today.
Republicans believe our republic has outlived its usefulness.
Meanwhile, a Walla Walla letter writer has criticized a new immigration law proposed by Democrats. This law would make significant changes to clarify gaining entry into the United States.
However, the letter writer falsely claims the Democrats are adding a statement to the law that “no person should be deported for even heinous crimes.” This addition exists nowhere but in the mind of the letter writer.
We must protect our Constitution from Trump supporters.
L. Robert Evans
College Place