It is strange that through the Obama administration’s eight years of governing all we heard was it’s “George Bush’s fault.”
So the current president, less than three years into his presidency, seems to have taken the brunt end and it is all his fault?
So what happened in the eight years of the past administration? Was it just a dream or a nightmare? With the liberal, progressives letters it seems they are stunned as well.
I certainly appreciate Bob Freeman’s service to our fine country, but I must disagree with his apology tour. About five years ago, the wife and I grabbed a sandwich and headed for the Snake River to wet a fishing line and just relax. We stopped at a quiet spot that was right on the river, and the wife cast her line in.
Now, after looking around, we were disgusted at the garbage that had been strewn about the small area where we decided to stop. I proceeded to fill a leaf garbage bag and three smaller grocery bags that consisted of a variety of Corona beer bottles and KFC buckets, pizza boxes and some flat float tubes. The worst part was that there was a dumpster less than a quarter mile from that location. Now that situation had nothing to do with the older generation having to offer an apology.
The problem of today is that people started having children in the early 1980s and forgot that they had to raise them. So with the opportunities for the supposed family with baby sitters and day care they could just drop them off and forget about them.
I read a letter to the editor recently in which the writer praised Planned Parenthood facilities for supplying birth control. Really? The alternative, if you don’t have birth control, is to abstain. Planned Parenthood is the leading purveyor of ending embryo advancement than any of life’s medical problems.
This verse is for the global enthusiast who rely on trying to bankrupt the citizens of this fine country with idiotic solutions. Take your money, and hire hardworking citizens. Go out, and protect nature by cleaning the plastic out of the ocean, planting trees and vegetation; either clean the forests or authorize limited logging.
Genesis 8:22, KJV: “While the earth remaineth, seedtime and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night shall not cease.”
Myron Wallmow
Walla Walla