Now is the time to check out the architecture of Walla Walla's trees. Without their leaves etched against the sky, we have an opportunity to see their bare branches. It may be surprising to see how few of the trees have their natural crowns.
Our city trees' histories are revealed by their nakedness: a history of cutting. Cuts are wounds. And wounding makes trees vulnerable, steals energy needed by the tree to perform its vital tasks and ultimately shortens their natural life span.
Take a good look at our urban trees. What can we, as responsible citizens, do to help protect our mature trees from harm?
Gayle Bodorff
Walla Walla