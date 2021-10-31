As a commissioner on the Washington State Transportation Commission, I saw the expanded opportunities that a Transportation Benefit District offered other cities and was grateful that our Walla Walla City Council had the foresight to create one here.
Ten years ago, we passed a $.02 sales tax (per dollar spent subject to sales tax) as the preferable way to fund streets because everyone paid — residents and visitors alike. We passed the measure by a 60% affirmative vote. By state law, it expires this year.
The success of the city in leveraging our sales tax revenues for streets is impressive. For every $1.00 of TBD funds, the city has secured $4.50 from other funding sources.
TBD funds cannot by law be used for any other purpose than acquiring, constructing, improving, providing, and funding transportation improvements.
Our city is looking great with newly rebuilt and resurfaced busy arterials. Please join me in voting "yes" on Proposition 1 to continue the good work on our streets.
Anne Haley
Walla Walla
