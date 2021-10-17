It’s great to see the city of Walla Walla continuing its work to fix streets around town. The money for this good work comes from a measure passed by voters in 2012 to collect one penny on every $5 purchase made by visitors and locals. Those pennies have added up to more than $5 million—and because of that small sales tax the city has been able to win an additional $33 million in grants from state, federal and other sources. It’s been a terrific investment.

We can all appreciate the improvements to Rose, Isaacs, Second, and other large streets. But several smaller neighborhood projects have been made possible as well. All the projects add to our safety and the beauty of our city.

This good work can keep going only by passing Proposition 1 on the November ballot. It authorizes the same level of contribution (one penny per $5 purchase) that we’ve been paying since 2012 and allows our very successful street improvement program to continue. Please support this beneficial program by voting “Yes” on Proposition 1.

Linda Andrews

Walla Walla

