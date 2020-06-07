As a longtime Walla Walla resident and homeowner on Reser Road, I am writing to voice my strong opposition to the Herbert Estates subdivision located at 410/412 Reser Road.
Over the last 60 years, I have seen much change and development take place in this area, but respect for the integrity of the housing and plot size of homes has been maintained. Much of the newer housing has been incorporated into the city, but is surrounded by homeowners whose property belongs under the county’s jurisdiction where lots are intentionally more spacious.
Traffic on Reser Road is ever constant, but during the school year can best be described as extremely heavy, particularly in the morning, midday and at afternoon dismissal times.
The bottleneck that occurs daily exists all around the large block that houses Prospect Point Elementary and Walla Walla High School and extends beyond (South Howard, Prospect Avenue, Cottonwood and Reser roads, Fern and Abbott avenues, and beyond).
It is disturbing to imagine the additional traffic, noise and safety concerns that will result from the increased density of this proposal.
I understand that growth is destined to occur and boundaries of the city limits will continue to encroach into county land, but I fervently hope that city officials and development planners will make responsible decisions about the types of developments they approve and the locations in which they are built.
In closing, my thoughts go to the current COVID pandemic we are experiencing and the concerns placed on appropriate distancing to lessen exposure to the virus. Density of any type (overcrowding, debris, garbage, vehicles, etc.) is unhealthy and creates a multitude of problems.
Everyone benefits when good decisions are made. Please make the right decision by listening to the concerns of residents in this area and rejecting the application for this subdivision.
Gina Cox
Walla Walla