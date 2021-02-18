The difficult events in our country over the last weeks have made the actions proposed by the Whitman College Board of Trustees especially troublesome.
Reportedly, the trustees are making changes that will significantly change the mission of the college as a liberal arts institution. Cuts in the humanities, history, foreign language and art, as well as in mathematics, seem short sighted at a time when our nation needs a wise and thoughtful citizenry.
I am especially saddened that this is occurring quietly, using the current economic challenges as an excuse, and without input from the larger Whitman family.
Jan Eyestone
Walla Walla