Compulsive caregiving by an enabler (codependency) is known to ruin lives and relationships.
But this, what prudent people seek counseling to escape, progressives have elaborated into a political system and institutionalized on a grand scale.
Compulsive caregiving by politicians generates entrenched bureaucracy and a downhill spiral of spending, control and dysfunction. Voters grow beholden to their elected benefactors. Fiscal sanity evaporates as federal spending becomes the cornerstone of society. Businesses fail as government pays people not to work.
Codependent leftists, stricken with savior complex, find relevance in the premise that perpetually disadvantaged people groups need saviors to overcome perpetual systemic oppression. They will do and say anything to sustain that notion.
Watch compulsive congressional caregivers demanding trillions in new entitlements to feed their addiction. See them lash out at anyone challenging the addiction calling them heartless, antidemocratic and racist.
Radical progressives recognize no constitutional, monetary or moral boundaries to tax, spend, regulate, and otherwise, ruin the nation. Restoring the constitution’s clear but neglected boundaries on federal powers, written for such a time as this, is key to beating back the addiction and regaining fiscal and political sanity.
Lorne Blackman
Walla Walla