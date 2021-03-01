My husband and I live in a privately owned community. There are several in and around the Walla Walla area. Private means that the owners within that community own the common property and pay for its maintenance and replacements. Public roads and parks belong to all, but when the public uses private roads or walkways, you are trespassing on property that is not covered by your taxes.
We don’t mind people looking for homes to buy or even our neighbors walking through. We do object to being a short-cut on your daily commute as our roads are not built for public traffic and it means we must pay more for road maintenance. We do object to dog owners who don’t pick up after their dogs or allow their dogs to terrorize our residents. We don’t mind bikers on the road, but we should not have to dodge speeding bikes on our narrow sidewalks.
Please be aware of signs at entrances to private communities. If you don’t live here, or are a guest, you need to use public roads when driving. You need to treat our private area as our back yard and not a public park. We respect your property and privacy. Please respect ours.
Marie Evans
College Place