In our nation’s history, many presidents have been faced with difficult situations and decisions. Lincoln faced the Civil War and emancipated the slaves. FDR guided the nation through the Great Depression and WWII. Truman’s decision to drop the A-bomb and desegregate the military. JFK navigated the Cuban Missile Crisis. George H. W. Bush had the Gulf War. George W. Bush and 9-11. Their decisions and actions, in many ways, helped define their presidency.
Our current president is facing a very similar type of crisis. His decisions and actions will, in part, decide his legacy.
I admit that I’m not a fan of President Trump. But he will always have my respect because he is the president.
With that being said, I find many of his statements and actions bewildering. As president, you are going to encounter a lot of criticism, it is part of the job.
When this president is challenged on his decisions he frequently comes a bit unglued! All presidents face criticism. He should just take the heat, and give a dignified response!
President Lincoln actually had people on staff he knew would challenge him. His goal: Find the best solutions!
Also, when things go bad, President Trump never takes any blame! It’s always someone else’s fault! Yet he is quick to proclaim his ultimate authority as the president ... huh? Maybe learn from President Truman. “ The buck stops here”!
I also wonder if his plethora of tweets are uniting or dividing our nation? Are his attacks on the actions of some governors justified? We all want to get back to normal.
Should our president be encouraging people to challenge state authorities? Our nation is built on state and federal powers. The president is not all powerful. Our Founding Fathers arguably made the executive branch of government the weakest of the three branches.
Where do we go from here? Is President Trump the person to lead us? The far right says yes. The far left says no. Most Americans are in the middle.
I think we want our president to show courage and strength, but also compassion and concern, for all Americans.
I believe this president should give tremendous thanks to all medical personnel who put their lives on the line everyday! The president should put the good of the nation ahead of himself, or his party.
Is President Trump this man?
We decide in November!
Mike Michels
Walla Walla