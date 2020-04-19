This is in response to the April 13 letter to the editor by Tanner Morgan.
I urge him and others to find the recording of the April 13 presidential coronavirus presser.
In his press conference, the president laid out the timeline and showed video clips of the media’s response to the virus, compared to what he actually did and said.(Ignore the biased reporting and phony headlines from CNN, because they are no longer a viable source of real news.)
President Trump’s response to the virus was much swifter than that of former President Obama’s response to the previous coronavirus from China in 2010. Obama waited six months to declare a national emergency.
Over 12,000 died before he did anything. President Trump acted on the advice of medical experts, and only ignored them when he put in place the ban on travel from China.
The Media Mob and even Joe Biden attacked him for the ban. Can you imagine how many more Americans would be dead or dying of this virus if he hadn’t ignored their advice?
I shudder to think of the devastation our country would be seeing under a less decisive president. Thank God for President Trump!
Larry Wright
Walla Walla