This letter is in response to Richard Weller’s recent letter to the editor.
I congratulate Mr. Weller for his thoughts. I don’t know his military background, but I served 3 years in the Armed Forces of the U.S.A. to help preserve his right to speak his mind.
I also was born in the U.S.A. and here are my thoughts. I have a coin in my hand. I can look at either side I choose.
I see a president who first and foremost exalts God, and seeks His guidance for our nation. As for lies, sin and locker-room remarks, the president doesn’t claim complete purity.
However, he is on the same journey as you and I. His language might offend us at times, but he generally gets his point across, he leaves no one in doubt, after all he is from New York.
As for being a phony, he’s the most transparent president I can remember in my almost 89 years. I cannot think of a president in my lifetime who has done all that is possible to keep his campaign promises.
President Trump is an excellent businessman, not a politician. Perhaps that is why some people don’t like him — he is not one of the “good old boys” who can be bought and sold as so many politicians are.
He doesn’t except favors or monetary bribes. He doesn’t bow to foreign nations nor does he apologize for the U.S.A. — why should he, this is the greatest nation in the world.
He is trying to make it greater and with God’s help he will. It will take us all as a nation to turn from our evil ways, innuendos and incivility and become a better place to live.
Perhaps if we learned and determined to encourage each other and pray for the various office of authority and especially the office of the president, who knows what great things could happen.
May God bless America, our president and present administration.
Again, appreciation to Mr. Weller for his thoughts, he left nothing to the imagination, very transparent. I’m so glad to live in the U.S.A.!
Ernie Silva
Milton-Freewater