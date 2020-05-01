I never thought I’d ever see the Tenacious Tweeter and Gov. Jay Inslee agree on anything.
I have a hard time warming up to the Tangerine Tyrant because of his egomaniacal ways, and I don’t like Gov. Jay because of his support for a Washington state income tax and his far-left environmental policies.
However, I applaud both for their stance on COVID-19.
Both men want to open up our economy ASAP. If we don’t, the so-called cure continually advanced by the political left will be worse than the disease.
As President Trump likes to say, every death is tragic and we all certainly agree. But just as tragic is the suffering that so many of our fellow citizens are enduring as a result of lost employment, loss of businesses, loss of life savings, and many other social and economic disasters that the pandemic has wrought.
However, we are beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel.
As the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has stated, it appears that coronavirus-deaths peaked in our state on or around April 1 and by the end of May the curve will be nearly flat in we continue to practice social-distancing measures.
See page A3 of the April 7 edition of the U-B. Likewise, it appears that the New York curve has reached its apex and is starting to decline and flatten.
Both Trump and Inslee are advocating a phased approach that makes complete sense. The current stay-at-home order is set to expire May 4 and it should be lifted for all persons who have not tested positive. Additionally, the ban on patronizing all “nonessential businesses” should be lifted as well so long as social distancing and other safety measures are employed.
Why are Safeway and Walmart considered “essential businesses” when restaurants are not? Restaurants could employ the same safety measures as grocery stores.
Likewise, construction, elective surgeries and outdoor recreation facilities such as golf courses should be allowed to reopen. So long as golfers practice social distancing (walk or ride in separate carts) and refrain from touching each other’s balls any risk of infection would be minimal.
The political right wants to remove the ban on large gatherings for reasons that I cannot comprehend. The political left wants to keep our economy shut down for reasons that I completely understand, viz., anything to get rid of Trump in November.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla