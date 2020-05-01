I have teared up more in the last eight weeks than I can count. Not from despair, fortunately. I have not lost any loved ones, yet, but in compassion for those who have and those who will, from the inspiring courage of those in health care and responders, for those who have fought for their lives, and the many suffering economic turmoil.
On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency. On Feb. 2, our president somewhat limited travel from China, and did virtually nothing during the month of February. On Feb. 26, our president declared “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
The United States now overwhelming leads the world with over a million confirmed cases and with 60,000 dead.
With the Kirkland nursing home eruption on March 3, it was clear we were in a serious problem. On March 6 (and many other times), our president declared anybody can get a test.
A staff member with cold symptoms in my father-in-law’s nursing home was tested and sent home on March 13, it took eight days for test results.
At an affiliated nursing home, a staff member was sent home on March 23, allowed back to work on March 28 (3 days no symptoms), test results came back March 30 positive.
That nursing home now has two dead, three in hospital, 36 infected residents, and 16 infected staff members. The timing indicates the staff returned asymptomatic, but still capable of infecting. The testing record and national guidelines have been abysmal.
China knew about asymptomatic exposure and duration of likely infectiousness, and they published it. We knew this with recommendations to self-quarantine for 14 days.
I am a fiscally conservative and independent voter. My impressions are that our president is not a kind man, not an ethical man, not a fair man, not an honest man, not a spiritual man, and may only be a smart man in promoting his own ego and interests.
We are going to get through this, somehow, no matter what our president does or does not do. The path might get easier if he can stand aside, temper his hubris, quit bullying people, trust science, and let subject matter and logistical experts lead.
If he can do that, he may still become the great president he so desperately wishes to be. Stop promoting hunches, stop pondering, and please do not ingest any Lysol.
Kurt Carlson
College Place