President Joe Biden is angry at the U.S. Supreme Court because it did not block the Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. In my opinion, Biden is planning to go to a lot of effort to make sure abortions will continue.

What a shame that Biden cares more about protecting abortion than protecting innocent unborn babies from barbaric cruelty and death. No doubt, Biden will be a hero to those who, for whatever reasons, embrace and excuse the slaughter of the innocent. However, Biden will not get a hero's welcome from Almighty God. It's too bad Joe is not wise enough to stop and think about that.

Roberta Bardsley

Walla Walla

