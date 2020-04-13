I don’t know any sane president or person who would publicly declare himself “a very stable genius,” but I would have expected more of a very stable genius president — or even just a responsible, intelligent leader — than what has been happening.
The U.S. has had the most cases of COVID-19 and the greatest amount of COVID-19 deaths of any nation in the world, which is probably not a hard accomplishment given the president waited 70 days too long after being advised by our military and others in his circle that this country needed to prepare immediately.
And don’t accuse the media of lying about the president. All is video recorded from his mouth to our ears including his constant repetition for way too long that COVID-19 in the U.S. was under control and that “he had a natural ability to understand these things.”
More than 16,500 American deaths later, I think we can safely conclude he didn’t have things under control compared to countries that took early measures and that he isn’t the very stable genius he brags being.
Tanner Morgan
Walla Walla