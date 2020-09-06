President can’t be blamed for USPS woes
At least one recent letter-writer claimed the President is doing all he can to “destroy the historic reliability of the post office.”
Whether true or not, a major contributing factor to the USPS current financial — and delivery woes — was the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act which was passed in 2006 with bi-partisan support. One component was a requirement that USPS “pay in advance for the health and retirement benefits of all of its employees for at least 50 years.”
“Between 2007 and 2016, the USPS lost $62.4 billion; the inspector general of the USPS estimated that $54.8 billion of that was due to prefunding retiree benefits.” That requirement is something no other company is required to do! Details can be found on Wikipedia. The legislation can be found with a search of congress.gov.
Perhaps you’ve noticed efforts to centralize mail sorting — cost-saving efforts which seem to have slowed delivery. All local mail has gone to Spokane, even if mailed locally to a local address. That action preceded any recent political action.
While the President has many fans — both positive and negative — he cannot truthfully be blamed for all of the current problems, not even those of USPS.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg