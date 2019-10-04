Beth Call (Sept. 26 letter to the editor) thinks that it’s just great to see these kids march, crying for us adults to save the planet. No, it’s not. All those educators and parents who brainwash children to believe that our climate is sick, and unless we do something now, they will all die in about 10 years or so ought to be arrested and put in jail for child abuse. They have caused these children extreme pain and emotional distress in fear for their very lives. And for what?
Oh, I understand the liberal mindset of our teachers and parents who believe promoting their socialistic climate change agenda is of most importance, but they of all people should understand the vulnerability of our young and the fear that they cause them by such drastic disclosure.
As to the college kids, I thought they had inquiring minds that wouldn’t accept teachings without reasonable inquiry into the facts supporting it. However, as proven by the Whitman students who marched on the Sept. 20, regurgitating the same climate change garbage of their liberal professors, facts don’t matter.
But it was nice that they marched on a cool day, rather than experiencing the unbearable sun-killing hot day, which was predicted by these so called scientist some 30 years ago. I wonder why they don’t ask the question — why?
Why is it that our present climate doesn’t match their predictions, and contrary to Ms. Call, this climate is probably the best we have ever lived in: We live longer, we are healthier, we produce more crops to feed the world, pollution has been reduced by over 70%, our economy is stronger than ever, and our planet is not in any crisis (at least less than we were in the 1930s, which was the hottest decade on record).
Climate always changes and our prayer is that it doesn’t again change to a mini ice age, even though this year was one of the coldest winters on record which also wasn’t supposed to happen).
If Ms. Call and these students actually read the weather/climate records, they would discover that we have been warmer, cooler, wetter, drier and windier than we are now, and it will change again. As history has shown, hurricanes, tornadoes, fires and floods are not any worse than this planet has experienced many times before.
So, chill out and don’t scare the children!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla