As a mother of one of the housekeepers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, I would love for everyone to keep them in their prayers during this scary time.
Much praise does go to the medical staff and caregivers, but please remember, if it were not for the great care given by the housekeepers, the staff and patients would not survive. Everyday, when my daughter leaves for her 10-hour shift, I worry until she comes home again.
It has not been easy for her having to completely suit up from head to toe to enter a patient’s room to clean. Because of the physical activity, she quickly gets hot inside the safety gear but, at least, it keeps her from becoming ill.
So please remember and pray for those behind the scenes keeping everyone as safe as possible.
Carla M. Carrico
Walla Walla