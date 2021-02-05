I have read a lot of letters to the editor praising our health-care providers this year and it is absolutely warranted.
Now, I want to take a moment to commend our animal-care providers. They are also essential and they have remained staunch and compassionate while stretching their capabilities and imaginations to provide the best care possible, in spite of social distancing and supply shortages.
Over the last year our family included a cancer patient. Our cancer patient was our greyhound. Communicating via emails and phone calls, our local veterinarian, Danielle Carey of Animal Clinic of Walla Walla, was able to collaborate with oncologists and radiologists at Washington State University to develop and execute a treatment plan for our hound.
The veterinarians, technicians and staff focused their time and expertise on helping our furry kid beat her cancer, shepherding us through 12 chemo treatments and local trips to the vet at one- to two-week intervals, during a pandemic.
For 10 months we were regulars at the Animal Clinic. We sat in the parking lot, texted our arrival and watched as our family member was taken to and returned from the clinic by one of the techs.
When it was deemed COVID-safe enough, I sat in the parking lot while my sister took our kid in for her weekly blood tests, X-rays or whatever was scheduled for that visit; only one two-legged family member was allowed in the clinic at a time.
During my parking lot vigils, I saw families come and go, animal loved-ones being helped or leaping from cars, trucks or stock trailers as animals arrived for care.
Most of the patients went home with their humans after treatment, but in the course of the hours spent waiting, I sometimes saw tears that could not be hidden by masks as men, women and children returned to their cars without their friends.
This week the day came that we had to ask the vet to come to our house. The cancer had regained the upper hand. It was time.
We called to make the request and the receptionist cried. It was a tough weekend, we learned; lots of furry kids had laid down for the last time.
As far as Union-Bulletin circulation reaches, I want to recognize all of the veterinary doctors, technicians and support personnel who care for our non-human friends. Your compassion and expertise are deeply, humbly appreciated.
Michelle Inman
Walla Walla