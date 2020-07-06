The recent events in our country have sparked a long overdue discussion about race, hate and policing in our country.
The recent controversy surrounding one of our local police officers and his tattoo have brought this discussion home. No community is immune to these issues, especially given our diversity.
However, I would like to send a measure of support to the Walla Walla Police Department. I have interacted with its officers twice and found them to be very kind and community oriented.
I am brown skinned and felt very comfortable with the Caucasian officers.
Today, a man who appeared mentally ill and/or intoxicated on meth was on the train tracks in our neighborhood by the fairgrounds acting erratically as the train was approaching. The officers who responded were outstanding. They were calm and did not approach the situation with violence.
In a matter of minutes the first officer who responded had de-escalated the situation and calmed the man. He knew him from before.
So I would like to send a big compliment to this officer and his partner (I didn’t ask for their names). Their response was very reassuring for me that they are well-trained in this type of first-response and that they are in tune with the community.
Please, let’s make sure that we let these officers know they are appreciated and welcome here. We can surely accomplish this while continuing to engage in an open and essential dialogue about equality, progress and trust.
So, I appreciate the WWPD and kudos to the citizens who bring forth the needed dialogue as well!
Eric Nino
Walla Walla