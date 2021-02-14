Praises to local volunteers and Walla Walla Valley health care providers on an excellent job!
On Feb. 3 I thankfully had the opportunity to get my first COVID-19 vaccine at the Fairgrounds. I can’t tell you how very much I appreciated and admired the organization and efficiency of the whole operation.
I was especially impressed by the quantity and quality of volunteers. How lovely to live in an area where people care enough about their community to volunteer their time to cheerfully and with compassion help others by choosing to do a cold and boring job rather than something easier and more interesting.
The web site was easy to use, apart from the annoying pop-ups that led me to believe I had to do what they asked first before completing my sign up. That was frustrating but definitely not the fault of the Walla Walla Valley health care providers! The sign up was easy and clear. I preprinted and filled out my necessary forms before I arrived.
I was greeted at the gate and directed to parking. Many people were there directing traffic and assisting in parking.
Since they didn’t have a handicapped spot available, a little golf cart picked me up from my parking spot and delivered me right to the door. There another cheerful volunteer greeted me and directed me to the registration check in where they took my papers and directed me to a young man who got me into the socially distanced line.
There were only a couple ahead of me, so waiting didn’t take long at all.
I was directed to an open vaccination spot. There a nursing student, (happily a former student, Raquel), gave me my painless shot and another lovely volunteer gave me a card that had my appointment already confirmed for my second shot, (wow! wonderful!) and urged me to take a photo of it with my phone as it was super important.
After waiting 15 minutes in case there was an adverse reaction, I was directed to the exit.
All in all, it took little more than an hour. Everyone I encountered was cheerful, caring and thankful to be getting vaccinated against this possibly deadly virus.
Much appreciation to the Walla Walla Valley health care providers for the superior organization and for all the wonderful volunteers who gave of their time and energy so selflessly!
Jan Piercy
Walla Walla