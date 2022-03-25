A recent writer bemoaned too much hate against the king of Mar-a-Lago, but no praising of President Joe Biden. Well, here’s some praise.
We actually have a president who cares about people and isn’t running a scam. He isn’t a narcissist. Biden dislikes and doesn’t trust autocrats and dictators such as Putin, Duterte, Xi Jinping, Erdogan and Jong-un. He hasn’t fallen in love with any of them. President number 45 admired these thugs. Unemployment is down, hiring is up, the GDP is growing, and money hasn't been taken away from military housing to fix the holes in the last president’s border monument to himself. As far as crime in the cities, every conservative will tell you there aren’t enough guns.
Inflation is a problem; I’ll give you that. The Fed should have raised interest rates sooner. But Biden’s not to blame for high gas prices.
During the last administration, Russia and the Saudis flooded the market to drive down oil prices so we would stop fracking and pumping. Now the price is so high, there is no incentive to resume. They are making a fortune with half of the wells.
Greed: It's what makes America great again.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla