When you make serving others the story of your life, there’s never a final chapter because the legacy continues.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts has been a blessing of leadership, understanding, empathy and intelligence, not only for Milton Freewater, Pendleton, Umatilla County and Eastern Oregon, but especially Walla Walla County and the entire Pacific Northwest.
Prior to Stuart becoming lead law officer, he was invited to my life science classes as a scientist/detective. “Pick a job you love, you can’t be detached and you will effective,” he said. Every student recognized he was devoted to his family and to one full time job in which he lived and breathed. At the heart of his work style has been a belief that all the people in our communities matter and should be treated as humans — the unhoused, the people with mental health struggles, the elderly, our youth, all of us.
In the midst of the opioid epidemic, Chief Roberts sought help for the most marginalized people teaching citizens and all law enforcement agencies what it means to live in community by example. Using the words of Churchill, “Give us the tools and we will finish the job,” law enforcement agencies have asked local politicians for tools to address the meth/ heroin/opioid crisis constantly.
In 2006-2008, Umatilla County was designated a high-intensity drug trafficking area. Local politicians have delivered lip service expressing support in words but not backed by deeds.
In 2018, Chief Roberts helped orchestrate a first class informational opioid conference at Blue Mountain Community College, where he was also a key speaker on the subject.
There were no politicians there but distressed people came from this whole area. Oregon politicians accepting large donations from Purdue Pharma, opioid suppliers, have been lousy listeners and obstacles for problem solving officers like Chief Roberts. He is an example of law enforcement’s finest, showing courage and professionalism.
Chief Roberts should consider running for office.
Sally Walden Sundin
Walla Walla