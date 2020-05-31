Walla Walla County’s intention to increase activity according to Safe Start Washington is underway. Increasing social and economic activity is important, but not simple if it is to be done safely.
As a registered nurse who has worked in health care for 37 years and is now the Democratic candidate for the 16th Legislative District, Position 1House seat, I know that, in order to minimize the risk of infection, it is crucial to follow best practices recommended by public health authorities.
What can each of us do to decrease our personal risk and improve the likelihood of safely increased activity?
How much virus is present? Whether there is one infected person or five infected people in a group changes the risk to others.
I recently read of a nonscientific way to gauge this. How loud is the room? If a room is filled with people talking loudly, there is a good chance that the risk is increased. Quiet rooms, in general, are better.
Ventilation. A space with a low ceiling, poor ventilation, and sealed windows creates a higher risk environment. The virus can hang around longer to do damage. Outside, in general, is better.
Capacity (area) of a space. Does the space allow for a personal radius of 6 feet or more for social distancing? This seems to be a challenging metric to achieve. However, I have seen mitigation techniques (when this distance is hard to achieve) put in place such as plexi glass screens at retail check out and floor markings. Distance, in general, is better.
Masks. They work to contain what is coming from you, catching the virus that is traveling out of your mouth/lungs and preventing it from traveling to another person. It is a simple way to be a good neighbor. Remember, you can be infected with the virus and not know it. Masks, in general, are better.
Duration of exposure. Talking with someone for 3 minutes is less risky than a 30-minute debate. Brevity is better.
Finally, wash your hands often and regularly. Clean hands are better.
Please be mindful of those who are at greater risk, such as the elderly, immunosuppressed and neighbors with pulmonary disease like COPD. They are less able to fight off the virus.
Practical steps can improve our progress to health and economic recovery.
Frances Chvatal, R.N.
Walla Walla