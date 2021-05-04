There is no such thing as "white privilege." Every individual is capable of maximizing their strengths and minimizing their weaknesses in order to seek optimal advantage over others.
And even being born rich isn't an inherent privilege and in fact can be an inherent detriment since you are likely to experience far less adversity and struggle, which in turn will make you weak and arrogant, two very easily exploitable traits.
The only power that matters in this world is the kind that comes from knowledge. If you want "privilege" in this world, well you best hit the books and make like Malcolm X, cause he sure didn't need any imagined "privilege" to make himself one of the most iconic and powerful people in our nation's history!
Matthew Moulton
College Place