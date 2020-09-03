It is time to set the record straight. Benjamin Franklin was not the first postmaster General of the United States. He was the first Postmaster General serving under the Articles of Confederation.
Samual Osgood was the first Postmaster General of the United States Post Office Department. During the period of time from 1789 and about 1940 the postmasters of the United States were appointed based on political affiliation.
The postmaster generals were all a Cabinet position by appointment and House/Senate approval. The Cabinet position was rescinded in 1971. Reorganization of the United States Post Office Department began in 1969 under the leadership of Postmaster General Winton M. Blount.
It was then that the United States Postal Service was created. The new organization began nation wide on July 1, 1971.
The POD and USPS have modified the movement of mail long before the current political outcries. Post offices have come and gone, transportation methods have gone from pony express to rockets.
Mail use to arrive 22 times a day in Walla Walla. Now it arrives once a day. Local mail use to be sorted, canceled and delivered without ever leaving Walla Walla. Now all mail goes to Spokane for processing. If you have received mail of recent from overseas you may have noticed that it took a month or more after entering the postal system of the country of origin. Why? Airplanes were not flying or not as many, so the mail was put on a ship, like in the old days.
The purpose of a postal service is to allow the population at large to communicate at a reasonable fee by the quickest means available. Since the USPS did not take command of email, as was proposed and offered to them, the quickest means they have to offer is First Class Mail with a “Forever” stamp. Allow the USPS to operate as a non-profit organization without politics.
It is a service to the people, not one political party, not one religion. It is a service to the people of the United States. Thank your letter carrier or postal worker for their job, especially during this current time of pandemic.
Postal History of Walla Walla County, Washington, is a good read. Strongly recommend it.
Robert Keatts
Walla Walla