Over the course of the campaign, I've canvassed neighborhoods across the county and met with more than 2,200 residents on their front porch.
I've also held meetings with major employers, institutions (colleges, university, school districts, etc.), governmental agencies, civic organizations and leaders from the business community.
Through these conversations, I've heard a near-universal desire for expanded economic opportunity across the county.
The world of economic development is highly competitive. Our country competes with every other country on the global stage.
Our state competes with the other 49 and our county competes with entities across the region.
I relish competition whether it's in academics, athletics or business. With your vote, you'll add a member to the Port team that will compete for you by working diligently, thoughtfully and purposely on your behalf.
Kip Kelly
Candidate for Port Commission
Walla Walla