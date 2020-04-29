Much has been written, with various degrees of accuracy or logic, about why pandemics such as COVID-19 are more severe today than they were in the past.
In the 14th century, the planet’s population was about 350 million. Though few records exist, the plague known as the Black Death is thought to have ravaged about a third of that population, primarily in the denser populated regions of the world.
In 1800, the global population is estimated to have been about 1 billion. Even though medical care was minimal compared to today’s standards, people were usually not living in close proximity.
By 1918, the population stood at roughly 1.6 billion when the Spanish Flu infected an estimated 500 million people and killed an estimated 50 million (approximately 10%). In other words, one-third of the global population contracted that disease.
Fifty years later, when Paul and Anne Ehrlich published their book “The Population Bomb” in 1968, the global population had more than doubled to 3.5 billion.
They predicted that such population growth would be unsustainable and would soon result in worldwide famine, resource depletion and other environmental and societal catastrophes. Fortunately, the Green Revolution fostered by Norman Borlaug was about to introduce widespread use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and other agricultural advances that provided enough food for the growing worldwide population, at least for a time.
According to the most recent United Nations estimates and Worldometer, the global population has more than doubled again and as of this writing is 7.8 billion.
Has cramming that many people onto the surface of our planet caused COVID-19? Of course not. But it is unquestionable that our planet’s dense population has contributed to this virus’s proliferation.
If this pandemic were to reach the same proportions as the Black Death and the Spanish Flu, 2.6 billion people would contract the disease and 260 million would die. Because of medical advances, knowledge and awareness, the world totals so far are 3 million infections and 200,000 deaths.
Because COVID-19 is easily transmitted person-to-person, social distancing has become a part of our lives. We need to accept physical separation and the other preventative measures that medical experts are recommending.
And we shouldn’t joke that there will be a baby boom this winter. We need to prevent a birth bubble and an acceleration of overpopulation, not make light of it.
Ted Cox
Walla Walla