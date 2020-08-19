On the night of Aug. 12, the Walla Walla City Council foisted a coming traffic disaster upon us by approving the Poplar Street Corridor Plan.
The plan for the west end of Poplar Street is probably sound, but from 9th Avenue eastward, it’s a lot of hopeful thinking based on faulty premises and the lack of actual data.
The latest boondoggle of traffic planners is roundabouts, which increase the overall number of accidents. They continually tout these as safer, and they have some data to support that.
Unfortunately, when one actually looks at the data, their claim of “safer’ means merely less costly or less deadly tragic traffic accidents, but with a substantial increase of lesser costs accidents.
Nevertheless, they have their mantra down pat for these dreams of traffic engineers: “They’re safer” (for cars), which they repeated like math-competent Hairi Krisnas. They have no actual data for the effect on and danger to pedestrian and bicyclists, who are thrown to the into non-stop, rotary, vehicular chaos. Pedestrian and cyclists are not counted in their studies.
Crosswalks are always farther away and always at the worst possible spot for any driver’s attention. So, our mantra mumbling masters of engineered mayhem propose on-demand crosswalk signals, which will result in total and absolute chaos: Three to 12 maximally distracted drivers trying to navigate, merge and exit, while one or more of the exits are blocked by pedestrians and super-bright, flashing lights.
With pedestrian crossing lights, you are right back where you started: Four-way controlled intersection.
In urban areas roundabouts create an attractive nuisance. Pedestrians travel in straight lines and are only deflected by substantial barriers. Putting three of these boondoggles between Alder, Poplar, Palouse and Park streets will create a nightmare of constricted lanes of travel, incredible chaos with pedestrians, especially at Park Street.
Just as at the woefully undersized Tietan Steet and Third Avenue, they will not be able to handle the peak volumes of cars. They take vastly greater areas of land, covering even more of our cityscape with paving.
“But” the city will wail, “we’re getting a grant to pay for it” from the Washington state Department of Transportation. While they also brag about 3 seconds saved per car over state-of-the-art traffic signals and the reduced cost for maintaining, it merely shifts all the risks and costs to the daily drivers.
Barton Jones
Walla Walla