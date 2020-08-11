The Walla Walla City Council will be voting at Wednesday’s virtual council meeting on a proposal to eliminate the traffic signals on Poplar Street at the First, Third and Fourth avenues intersections. These are extremely busy intersections for both traffic and pedestrians and loss of the traffic signals will only make these three intersections even more dangerous for pedestrians.
The city of Walla Walla staff in the Public Works Department seems determined to reduce the walkability of our community by decreasing pedestrian safety in order to move more vehicles through our streets with no consideration of the long-term impacts to our quality of life and safety.
The city of Walla Walla has never done a very good job at encouraging pedestrian safety and this elimination of three traffic signals will only result in more pedestrian injuries and deaths.
Many residents and downtown employees walk from their homes south of these intersections or park in the city parking lot on Birch Street between Second and Third avenues to access the downtown business district by crossing Poplar Street.
Under the city’s plan, many of these pedestrians crossing Poplar at the three intersections, will literally be risking their lives all year-long, but especially in periods of reduced visibility such as winter gloom and dark.
The city traffic engineer needs to wear a pedestrian safety hat for just a little while instead of only considering traffic flow.
And the City Council needs to step up and just say no to this proposed elimination of traffic signals at First, Third and Fourth avenues.
Please let the City Council know you need to see them prioritize pedestrian safety in our community by emailing all Council members before the Wednesday meeting. You can also provide comments during the Wednesday virtual council meeting by signing up ahead of time on the City Council website.
Phil Benge
Walla Walla