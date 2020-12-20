It is important during this pandemic and in these uncertain times for people to look to our community for support and solidarity as well as a joint resolution to care for one another.
Since March I have been attempting to give back to my fellow yoga practitioners by hosting Zoom Hatha Yoga sessions.
Starting in September, I resumed my twice weekly Zoom Yoga classes with heartfelt sincerity to a wider community through the Quest program at Walla Walla Community College. This yoga class off through Holiday Season but ready to launch beginning Jan.5.
I believe most Yoga practitioners prefer in-person instruction. Unfortunately, like other precious resources and previously taken-for-granted rituals, that method of delivery has been paused and upended by coronavirus.
Over the past months my yoga class has held tightly together, in part because since going to Zoom classes only, the Department of Continuing Education at WWCC offers a free “Introduction to Zoom” class for the uninitiated. Although I cannot speak for all the diverse offering of classes, I do believe that Zoom yoga provides a congenial bonding experience that relieves feelings of isolation from the comfort of home.
Some years back, I had the true pleasure of instructing a gentleman who celebrated his 80th birthday and became an octogenarian while enrolled in one of my yoga classes. I was truly saddened to hear of his recent passing away from possible complications from COVID-19.
His memory was honored by the folks in my current class ranging in age from 55 to 75 years young with shared stories of his diligence and dedication in practice. Yoga is known to provide a rejuvenating experience that delivers improved balance, flexibility and mobility, yet some people are hesitant to try a session. The combination of Pranayama (breathing) and Asanas (poses) benefit the respiratory and circulatory system while building the immune system.
Now is definitely a critical time to keep our respiration in optimal condition. Besides Quest, residents in the Blue Mountain region have other yoga options that offer virtual video Yoga class instruction for all ages — such as Kaleidoscope Yoga & Zen Soul as well as wellness programs at YMCA and YWCA.
“Breathe” the ancient Sanskrit symbolism for breath is a beautiful reminder of what comes naturally. It is the first thing we do when we come into this world and the last thing we do when we leave it.
Rob Robinson
Walla Walla