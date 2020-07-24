Pondering the situation in Portland
To the Portland protesters: Please get hold of the anarchists who are showing up at your protest and throttle them. Restrain them. They are not your friends. They are screwing up your message, taking over your message. Your message is more important than their self-indulgence.
To the mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, I say: Get your stuff together. You can’t let people rocket around the downtown burning things, painting things, hammering things, for two months without stop. Their activities have nothing to do with free speech. They are simply having a party. Corral them. It is your duty to the protesters, and your duty to your citizens, to provide order in a public space so that people can protest if they wish. Protest has nothing to do with destruction. Please, separate the destroyers from the protesters.
To the federal troops: Get the hell out of here.
To the people who are crying “law and order!” I suggest that law and order is not the only thing involved here. In fact, the cry of “law and order” has an ugly history, beginning in the civil rights era and continuing into the Vietnam War era. George Corley Wallace stood in the door of the schoolhouse for law and order. He ran for president on a law and order platform. So “law and order” is not the end of it, and it may not be the most important element in this issue at all.
I recommend a statement made by a Black man more than a hundred years ago:
“Those who profess to favor freedom yet deprecate agitation are men who want crops without plowing up the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning.
“Power concedes nothing without demand. It never did and it never will.
“Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them.”
— Frederick Douglass (Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey), 1817-1895.
Believe it.
Ed Reading
Walla Walla