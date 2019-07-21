If I had lived in Nazi-occupied Europe, I would have been part of the resistance and not a collaborator. I would not love the concentration camps. I would not have loved the fuhrer.
If I had lived in a treasonous Confederate state, I would have worked on the Underground Railroad instead of participating in an inhuman system that would tear babies from a crying mother’s breast to separate families like cattle in slaughterhouse pens. I would not have counted human life to be worth so little or gold to be the only thing I value. I would not have called the racist traitor, Jefferson Davis, my president.
A publicly confessed criminal who illegitimately occupies the Oval Office as long as we allow it is an imminent threat to the survival of all humanity and our republic.
I will never call him my president and soon he will be known for the rest of his life only by the number sewn on his prison uniform
David Higgins
Walla Walla