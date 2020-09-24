Dear letter to the editor writer who praises the president: I humbly suggest you are projecting who you are unto the president.
First, he is not a Christian and has not read Scripture. I have a feeling you are and have done. He uses coarse language. I think your mother would have washed your mouth out with soap if you had said the things he says.
He demeans people and does name calling. You are probably kind and considerate. He doesn’t have a pet, a sense of humor, or a kind word. I think you probably have all of these. You are most likely a good person.
Why would you vote for someone who is not?
Karen Morton
Walla Walla