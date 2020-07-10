Please — let’s not start on creating a Garden of Statues on the County Courthouse grounds.
I suggest the Columbus statue be moved to Fort Walla Walla Museum. Perhaps he could be resurrected next to the Italian house exhibit and vineyard already there and be very visible from Myra Road.
I also suggest moving the Marcus Whitman statue, which is next to the Flatiron Building, out to the Whitman Mission grounds.
In both cases they could better be shown and interpreted in their historical context.
No photographs exist of either man, so what you see downtown are only likenesses anyway.
Joe Drazan
Walla Walla