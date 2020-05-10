In life, as in literature, most times than not the myth is more interesting than the real history. Case in point is King Lear, who is depicted as an egomaniac in search for constant adulation.
When deprived of such, he insidiously descends into madness. Ripping off his opulent royal garments in the middle of a storm is indicative of his mind succumbing to the humiliation of loosing power. The emperor has no clothes is a popular quote that tells it all.
Likewise, President Trump seems to be descending in the polls right in the middle of the COVID-19 storm. Shedding garments as he approaches the lectern to Cantinflas-like address the American people is an inescapable image. It is not that he hasn’t been naked in a “stormy situation” before. This present storm is evidently lasting for more than 5 seconds, though.
Announcing the virus will disappear like magic, that using disinfectant internally or shocking the body with ultraviolet rays to vanquish the virus is certainly mythical. It is nevertheless not interesting. It is utterly embarrassing.
Again, the emperor has no clothes is a popular quote that is so contemporaneous!
Carlos F, Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla