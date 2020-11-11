Well, friends, what a year 2020 has turned out to be. Some of the most unexpected events that will go down in history as extraordinary occurrences and will be remembered by all that have lived through this pandemic.
The history of diseases throughout history is truly astounding. In this area along the foothills of the northern Blue Mountains west out to the Columbia River and north into the Lower Columbia Basin over the decades human populations have suffered astonishing local epidemics.
These include dangerous and sometimes deadly diseases such as measles, typhoid fever, dysentery, cholera, tuberculosis, smallpox, the great influenza, and rheumatic fever just to name a few.
How do we know about these epidemics and the pandemic of the past? Well they were written down and these chapters of human history in this basin were shared for those that would come along in the future, you know like us today.
So if you have an interest in history and want the events and trials of past generations preserved and shared then I am asking you to strongly consider this amazing opportunity to provide funding to do so through a donation to Fort Walla Walla Museum during the annual fund drive.
In addition to monetary gifts through checks and credit cards, the museum can also accept gifts of stocks, bonds and real estate including farms, small acreage lots and trusts. Gifts from estates and wills are welcome as well.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is a regional museum that provides opportunities to researchers, schools, authors and loads of tours when we can get out safely. This pandemic has thrown a real curveball our way as with all other institutions in this beautiful valley.
Come learn and see who and how the foundations of our northwest regional communities were laid and built on. Discover what makes the Walla Walla Valley such a center for northwest history. If you know where we started, you will have a much better appreciation of the here and now and where we are headed.
So please consider visiting the museum on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon-4 p.m. Due to restrictions with COVID-19 it would be best to call or check the website, fwwm.org, to confirm. It is required that masks be used and that you social distance when you come through the doors of this amazing institution. Welcome one and all!
Mike Denny
President, Fort Walla Walla Museum
Board of Directors
College Place