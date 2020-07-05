I played baseball in high school. My teammates gave me a shirt commemorating the earned run averages of the pitchers for whom I caught. News media shamed me into giving up the shirt, claiming it was disrespectful of women working to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Oh, well, I wasn’t a very good baseball player anyway.
I was a math major in college. My classmates gave me a shirt with arms covered in upside down triangles (the gradient, a vector perpendicular to the contour), SS (double integral, a multi-dimensional representation of areas and volumes delimited by curves), as well as differentials and sigmas and summations; across the front of the shirt it said, “armed with equations of math instruction.”
News media shamed me into giving up the shirt, claiming it was disrespectful of Jews imprisoned by Nazis during the war. Oh, well, I wasn’t a very good mathematician anyway.
I have spent many delightful hours gazing at the moon, stars and planets through a telescope; and learning the theory behind lenses for vastly improving what can be seen versus the naked eye. Then my favorite information source was kicked off the internet because “naked” is a pornographic symbol. Oh, well, I wasn’t a very good astronomer anyway.
But it would have been a fun discussion, if someone had been interested enough to ask what experiences those letters symbolized for me instead of exploding in unreasoning anger because someone told them those letters had once been usurped for a different purpose.
Jim Thorn
Dayton